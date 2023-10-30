90 Day Fiance star Daniele Gates and husband Yohan Geronimo aren’t on solid grounds regarding their finances after she found out he used her ATM card and withdrew $160 from her bank account without asking, calling the situation a “nightmare.”

During a clip of Monday, October 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shared ahead of time, Daniele, 43, and Yohan, 33, got into an explosive fight after the New York native said she learned something concerning about her husband.

It was revealed that Yohan had made several ATM transactions from Daniele’s bank account without her permission. The Dominican Republic native initially denied her accusations, but he eventually admitted to four withdrawals totaling $160.

For Daniele, it wasn’t about the money but the lie. “This has nothing to do with the amount of money that he took out,” she said in a confessional. “I wouldn’t even mind him taking money out the bank if he needed it. The problem is that I asked him if he took it and he said no. That’s where I’m really scared.”

Daniele concluded that an ultimatum was necessary for her marriage, before telling Yohan that at the first of the month, she would be requiring money from him for his half. “If you don’t want to pay that, you need to live at your mom’s house,” she told him.

Daniele and Yohan starred on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, before making their transition to the spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in July.

The couple — who met while Daniele was vacationing in the Dominican Republic — have had longstanding communication issues since before their wedding. At the time, Daniele felt their “spiritual connection” outweighed the negative. However, weeks before their nuptials, the TLC personalities realized they had differing ideas on what their future looked like.

“Before this week, we’ve always talked about me moving to the Dominican Republic,” the former educator confessed during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. “But as we get closer, and closer to the wedding, it seems like he’s more and more adamant about him moving to New York City, which makes me really suspicious.” Yohan later revealed to Daniele that he had hoped to move to the U.S. to work and send money back to his family in the D.R.

Despite the uncertainty about their future, the couple tied the knot in November 2021. The 90 Day Fiancé alums came to another standstill this season after visiting a lawyer to discuss Yohan’s option to come to the United States. Daniele was adamant he only needed a tourist visa, while Yohan said it “wasn’t enough” and asked about obtaining a green card.

“For right now, I feel like it makes more sense to apply for the tourist visa because I think applying for a green card requires an unbelievable amount of commitment and trust from both of us,” Daniele confessed as she explained her reasoning behind being against the idea during the September 11 episode. “And I don’t feel like we are at a place in our relationship where we really have that 100 percent now.”