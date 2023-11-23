90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates claimed that her estranged husband, Yohan Geronimo, has been having an affair for two years.

Fans watched Daniele, 43, and Yohan, 33, have a huge fight about money during the November 20 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which led the Dominican Republic native to move out of their home. Following the argument, a woman reached out to Daniele on social media and said she began an affair with Yohan the month before they got married in 2021. Additionally, the woman claimed that their relationship has continued for the past two years.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, November 27, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight, Daniele packed up her belongings and said she wanted nothing to do with Yohan after she learned about his betrayal.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” Daniele explained about the woman’s claims, adding that she asked if they were getting a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”

The New York native added that Yohan allegedly sent the other woman “a picture of his d–k on Christmas Eve while [she] was handing out gifts to his family in his neighborhood.”

Daniele then admitted she never thought that Yohan was capable of cheating on her. “I think that the Yohan that I was seeing and was believing was there was never actually in front of me,” the TLC personality said. “I honestly, like, I have no idea who this man is.”

The mother of one learned about Yohan’s indiscretions after he seemingly ended their relationship during the November 20 episode. However, the start of their breakup played out during the November 13 episode when they got into a fight after Yohan wasn’t able to pay for his portion of rent. In light of the argument, Daniele asked Yohan if he wanted to end their marriage.

“Yes, I’m leaving. I’m not staying here,” he said. Meanwhile, the yoga instructor said that it felt like their relationship was already over.

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

The couple has faced many issues over the years, though one constant problem has been linked to their disagreements over money. They got into a blowout fight during the October 30 episode after Daniele caught Yohan stealing money from her. When she confronted him about withdrawing $160 from the ATM using her bank card, Yohan initially denied the claims before he explained he assumed he could take the money because they were married.

“This has nothing to do with the amount of money that he took out,” she replied. “I wouldn’t even mind him taking money out the bank if he needed it. The problem is that I asked him if he took it and he said no. That’s where I’m really scared.”