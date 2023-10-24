90 Day Fiancé fans have watched Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo battle out their relationship problems over the years, but it seems like Yohan may have finally crossed the line. A preview for the season finale teased that the New York native learned something “very devastating” about her husband and fans are curious about what Yohan did.

What Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Yohan Do?

While the pair have been butting heads over their finances and cultural differences, a preview for the October 30 episode teases a major fight between the two.

“We need to have a conversation Yohan,” Daniele told her husband as he washed dishes. In a private confessional, the yoga instructor revealed she learned something “very devastating” about her husband and she “didn’t know what do with it.”

The scene cut to the pair sitting at their dinner table, where Daniele told Yohan, “That’s disgusting.”

“Are you done?” Yohan said in Spanish. While Daniele doesn’t delve into what he did in the clip, she felt he did something that warranted him being kicked out of their marital home.

“Get the f—ck out of my house,” she yelled. “You are out of your mind, and I don’t want you here.”

What Have Daniele and Yohan Been Fighting About?

Daniele and Yohan returned to continue to document their life together in the Dominican Republic on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which premiered in July 2023.

While it isn’t clear what caused their seemingly relationship-ending fight, the pair visited a life coach during the October 16 episode to “work on their communication.”

TLC

“The fact that my husband can sit next to me and speak this way to me is really heartbreaking,” she told producers, revealing the 90 Day Fiancé alums got into an argument on their way to the session. “I need someone to help me explain to Yohan that the way he’s engaging in this relationship is not effective, it’s hurtful and it’s destroying it.”

During the session, Daniele explained that the problem she had with the relationship was that she was forced to “take the lead a lot.” Meanwhile, Yohan believed the real problem was that Daniele was someone who said one thing and changed her mind the next day.

“You said, ‘I can work, and you can stay at home,’” Yohan told his wife as she began to laugh. “You said that. I’m not crazy.”

The former high school teacher denied saying that and said she would never tell a man that in her life.

“The suggestion that Daniele would ever make an agreement that she would work all day, while her husband sat home and played with the dog is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,” Daniele said in a private confessional. “All we ever talk about is that I need him to contribute financially. So, this is the first time I’m hearing this story.”