While 90 Day Fiancé may be about international love, that doesn’t stop cast members from getting into drama — and sometimes that means with their franchise costars.

Angela Deem, known for her rocky relationship with her husband, Michael IIesanmi, publicly feuded with another famous Nigerian from the show, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, and their argument escalated during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all.

Angela and SojaBoy’s feud started in February 2022 after the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native learned that SojaBoy and Michael met up at a local hotel in Nigeria when the two posed for a photo together.

After Angela caught wind of Michael’s new friend in SojaBoy, she reposted their photo via her own Instagram Story, captioning the pic, “Bird of a feather flock together” — also sparking rumors Angela split from Michael.

The feuding 90 Day Fiancé stars came head-to-head during an episode of the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day Bares All in March 2021. Angela called the “Zara” rapper a “scammer” for his marriage and divorce from ex Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Hamme and claimed that he gave Nigerians a “bad name.” Angela also insulted the musician by telling him, “You sound like s—t when you sing.”

SojaBoy reacted harshly to Angela’s comments, telling the mom of two that she knew “nothing” and began calling her names. “If you ask me a question, you have to shut that pig off so that you can hear me,” SojaBoy told host Shaun Robinson. “She cannot be talking rubbish and you just keep me here.”

Nearly one year later, Angela and Usman would come head to head during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 reunion in January 2023. Usman and Angela’s wouldn’t be the only case of cast members getting into major feuds at a tell-all reunion.

TLC personalities Tim Malcolm and Jesse Meester may have both been on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but they famously butt heads after it was revealed Jesse was dating Tim’s ex, Jeniffer Tarazona.

After finding out about his ex’s new relationship, Tim predicted the crossover couple’s fling would quickly fizzle out.

“They seem like the perfect match for each other,” the North Carolina native said. “They’re both self-centered, kind of egotistical, narcissistic. They’ll be a great match until it fizzles out. I would put my bottom dollar that you won’t ever see them together long-term, and he better have a big wallet to keep her happy.”

Following the heated comments, Tim and Jesse faceoff during the season 2 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all in May 2022.

Keep scrolling to see the craziest 90 Day Fiancé feuds between cast members.