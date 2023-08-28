90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah Garner fell head over heels in love with Sarper Güven after meeting when she was on vacation in his native Turkey. While the two were smitten with one another, fans are wondering if they’re still together today.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Shekinah and Sarper Meet?

Shekinah revealed how her romance with Sarper began when they made their 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way debut on August 28.

“I went to Turkey last year with a girlfriend,” Shekinah explained in a teaser clip shared by People. “I downloaded a dating app to see what Turkish men are like.”

After matching with Sarper, the couple met for a date and instantly hit it off. Shekinah explained that she appreciated that the model put extra effort into his appearance in order to impress her.

“You know how people usually say, ‘You had me at hello?’ Sarper had me at highlighter,” she said in a confessional. “He was wearing highlighter on our first date. And I noticed it down the bridge of his nose, and I was like, ‘This man is wearing makeup. He’s wearing makeup on a date with me. That is so cute!’”

Despite having friends and a career in Los Angeles, Shekinah put in effort to maintain their connection and traveled back to Turkey to see him two months after her first trip.

“He is just everything that I’ve looked for,” the TLC personality said ​of her long-distance boyfriend. “He’s sweet, he’s thoughtful, he’s really caring, and our sex life is just, like, out of this world. It’s insane.”

After one year of dating, Shekinah and Separ decided to take a major step in their relationship by having the aesthetician move to Turkey. “My attraction and connection with Sarper is so strong that I’m willing to leave this entire life that I’ve built in Los Angeles to go and be with him,” she explained.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Shekinah and Separ Still Together?

Shekinah and Separ are seemingly still together today, and they regularly update their joint Instagram profile with adorable photos.

Courtesy of Shekinah Garner/Instagram

“My Turkish King,” Shekinah captioned a photo of the couple on August 26, just two days before their debut episode.

While their joint account is public and regularly updated, both Shekinah and Separ have set their personal accounts to be private.

Fans can continue to watch their romance unfold during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which airs on Mondays on TLC at 8 p.m.