90 Day Fiancé couple Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo have seemingly split after another fight over money.

During the Monday, November 13, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the married couple argued when Daniele, 43, asked Yohan, 33, about his portion of the rent money. Yohan told his wife that he didn’t have the money, which prompted a heated discussion about both parties spending too much in the relationship. Daniele and Yohan reached their breaking point, with the yoga instructor asking her husband if he wanted to end their marriage.

“Yes, I’m leaving. I’m not staying here,” Yohan responded. Daniele added that she felt like their relationship was already over.

The couple seemingly called it quits one month after Yohan betrayed Daniele by taking money from her bank account. They got into an explosive fight, which played out during the October 30 episode. Daniele found out that Yohan had withdrawn $160 through four ATM transactions using her bank card without her permission. Though Yohan initially denied the accusation when Daniele confronted him, he later admitted the truth. However, Daniele was more upset by his lie than by his stealing the money.

“This has nothing to do with the amount of money that he took out,” she said. “I wouldn’t even mind him taking money out the bank if he needed it. The problem is that I asked him if he took it and he said no. That’s where I’m really scared.”

TLC

Daniele ultimately responded to the “devastating” revelation by telling Yohan that he needed to pay her back or move out of their house. He countered by calling Daniele “selfish” and telling her that he wouldn’t leave unless he got his half of the rent money back. This made Daniele feel like Yohan was only with her for her money.

Before their fight over rent money in the latest episode, Daniele said that things had cooled down between her and Yohan since the bank account incident. She revealed that he said he assumed he could take money from her account because they were married and that he was embarrassed by his actions. However, it was clear to her that their relationship was on its last leg.

Daniele and Yohan made their reality TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2, where they shared their story of Daniele meeting Yohan during her vacation in the Dominican Republic. Despite their struggles with communication and disagreements over where they would live, the couple tied the knot in November 2021. Still, the uncertainty about their future was evident during this season of The Other Way as Daniele hesitated to help Yohan get a green card for their move to the U.S.

“For right now, I feel like it makes more sense to apply for the tourist visa because I think applying for a green card requires an unbelievable amount of commitment and trust from both of us,” Daniele confessed in the September 11 episode as she and Yohan visited a lawyer to discuss his options. “And I don’t feel like we are at a place in our relationship where we really have that 100 percent now.”