90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates listed the many things she’s grateful for while celebrating Thanksgiving, including her supportive community amid her split from estranged husband Yohan Geronimo.

“I just want to say that of all the things that I am grateful for, because I have so much to be grateful for, the thing that I am most grateful for is this community,” Daniele, 44, told her followers in a video posted via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 23. “The people who have supported me unconditionally through all of the craziness that has been my life.”

Daniele added that she is “never ever alone” and is “always surrounded by people who love” her.

The reality star went on to note that she’s also grateful that she doesn’t need to use a filter despite being in her 40s. “I recorded this video with no filter. Which I never do, and I don’t even need one,” she concluded. “And I feel grateful for that. And grateful that I am safe in my body.”

Daniele counted her blessings as fans are watching her relationship with Yohan, 34, fall apart on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The start of their ​split played out during the November 13 episode, which documented the pair fighting when Yohan wasn’t able to pay for his portion of rent. During the argument, Daniele asked Yohan if he wanted to split.

“Yes, I’m leaving. I’m not staying here,” the Dominican Republic native said, while Daniele admitted that it felt like their marriage was already over.

One week after the blowout fight, Yohan seemingly ended their relationship when he moved out of their home during the November 20 episode.

The drama continued when the yoga instructor learned that Yohan was having an affair that began one month before they tied the knot in 2021. Daniele explained in a teaser clip for the Monday, November 27, episode, which was shared by Entertainment Tonight, that his mistress called her to reveal Yohan’s indiscretions.

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” the TLC personality explained, sharing that she asked if they were getting a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”

Daniele then said that her husband allegedly sent the other woman “a picture of his d–k on Christmas Eve while [she] was handing out gifts to his family in his neighborhood.”

The mother of one admitted she was shocked by the claims and said she didn’t believe Yohan was capable of cheating. “I think that the Yohan that I was seeing and was believing was there was never actually in front of me,” Daniele said. “I honestly, like, I have no idea who this man is.”