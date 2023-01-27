90 Day Fiancé fans will watch as Kris Foster and fiancée Jeymi Noguera’s relationship unfolds during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. But are Kris and Jeymi still together? Keep reading for everything we know about their current relationship status.

Who Are 90 Day Fiance’s Kris and Jeymi?

The international couple was first introduced to TLC viewers amid season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, premiering on Sunday, January 29.

“I’m 40 going on 20, because that’s how I feel,” Kris said during a confessional. “And I look like it too.”

The Alabama native has been married twice and has two grown children, daughter Starr and son Dayne.

“I never was happy,” she confessed, adding that she saw a “crazy ad” online for an international dating website. “I have a soulmate from it. She just so happens to be a woman.”

After meeting online and establishing a virtual relationship, the pair met in person for the first time in Jeymi’s home country of Colombia as Kris prepares to uproot her life in the United States for a move south.

“I’ve waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female,” Kris said while packing for her big move. “I don’t want to wait any longer. So, I have decided to move to Bogotá.”

Do 90 Day Fiance’s Kris and Jeymi Get Married?

Just days after meeting in person for the first time, the couple is supposed to be married.

“We both wanted to get married as soon as possible, and this was the first date the venue had,” Kris explained, noting that they agreed to the nuptials before meeting in person for the first time.

The reality star continued, “I’m not nervous at all about doing what everybody else thinks is crazy.”

Despite her children being hesitant about her decision to move to another country, Kris explained, “I got pregnant at 16. The very first time I had an intimate relationship. I’ve lived for my children, but now it’s time for me to have my own life.”

It’s unclear if Kris and Jeymi made it down the aisle, but Kris remained confident in her decision to marry Jeymi.

“I’m just a woman who waited way too long to be brave enough to stand up for herself and live her life the way she wanted,” her Instagram bio reads. “Now I’m finally free!!!”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Kris and Jeymi Still Together?

While it’s unclear if the couple officially tied the knot, Jeymi and Kris are seemingly still going strong.

According to Jeymi’s unverified Facebook profile, she is “in a relationship.” Although her relationship status does not specify whom is in a relationship with, the TLC personalities both follow each other on Instagram.