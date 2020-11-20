Courtesy Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

Going the distance! 90 Day Fiancé alum Pedro Jimeno shared a rare photo with wife Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and reflected on their journey together following drama with loved ones on their TLC spinoff The Family Chantel.

“How we started,” the reality star, 28, captioned his throwback pic on November 19, in which he can be seen smiling next to Chantel, 29, while she is riding a horse. The couple first met during a trip of hers to the Dominican Republic.

Viewers got to see their romance blossom in season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. “I was interested in learning Spanish and I had a friend introduce me to Pedro. He’s from the D.R. The idea was for me to learn Spanish and for Pedro to learn English. But when I first saw him online, I was attracted to him right away. So, I decided to visit him in the Dominican Republic,” she explained about their connection, revealing things heated up quickly.

“I thought that I was just going to have a little fun on vacation, but I fell in love. On the third trip, he proposed,” Chantel reminisced.

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

Not only are they married now, but they also got their own place in the United States after tying the knot. Pedro and Chantel currently reside in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a September interview, Chantel admitted she and his family members are still not quite on the same page yet after they faced off several times during season 1 of The Family Chantel. “Well, I mean, there’s just a lack of respect between me, [his sister] Nicole and [his mom] Lidia, and I do wish that we could have a good relationship … a healthy one in the future,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

While they try to settle differences amongst their relatives, the season 2 pair did reveal they hope to have children of their own someday. “I believe right now that we have our goals, you know? And I know that a baby is a blessing, but it needs to be at a good and right time,” Pedro told the outlet about their family plans in April.

As of late, Chantel has been finishing up nursing school and final exams. The reality starlet also shut down rumors she went under the knife in a message she shared via social media in November, writing, “They want it to be fake so bad.”

It appears Chantel and Pedro’s marriage is growing stronger in the face of adversity!