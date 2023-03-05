Married at First Sight took the nation’s capital for the first time in season 10 and matches Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman, Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd, Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid, Meka Jones and Michael Watson as well as Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice took viewers on a wild journey as they managed life with their stranger spouses.

While the series started with fireworks, the Washington D.C.-based experiment brought the drama and even resulted in the first annulment ever granted in the franchise. So which MAFS season 10 couples are still together? Keep reading to find out where the season 10 couples stand in 2023.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Derek and Katie Still Together?

Victoria Vazquez

While Derek and Katie shared a mutual attraction, during the season, Katie began questioning her husband’s “dreamer” personality and felt his aspirations were “unrealistic.”

Katie’s lingering feelings for an ex-boyfriend would also play a factor as Derek told In Touch in April 2020 that there was a “point where I felt like … I was constantly being compared to him.”

Despite their lingering issues, the couple ultimately decided to stay married on Decsion Day — however, that isn’t how their story ended.

When the couple returned for the April 2020 reunion, the pair revealed they had called it quits and Derek accused Katie of having multiple affairs with her ex — to which one of them admitted.

Following their time on the series, Katie found love with Brandon Eaves, an airforce officer from Tennessee. After tying the knot in June 2021, the pair welcomed their first child in September 2022.

As for Derek, his current relationship status is unknown but continues to share his travels via his social media accounts.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Jessica and Austin Still Together?

Courtesy of Jessica Studer/Instagram

Jessica and Austin were both people who came from parents with lasting relationships and ideally were trying to find the same type of love. From the start, the couple hit it off and Austin later admitted that he knew “right away” why Jessica is his match.

“We both had the same core values, wanted the same thing out of life and wanted a teammate,” he told In Touch in April 2020, following the finale. “Most of all, though, we could tell how we balanced each other out — me being a little more easy-going and Jess needing someone a little more patient.” The reality TV bride agrees, “I think Austin and I balance each other really well and make a good team. … I am more high-energy, and Austin is laid back.”

After choosing to stay together on Decision Day, the couple later welcomed their first child, a son named Westin Paul Hurd, in November 2021.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Meka and Michael Still Together?

Tawney Holmes

While both Meka and Michael desired to be married — Michael’s lies would be an ongoing issue in this relationship. From his salary to the places he traveled, MAFS fans watched each week as Meka gradually lost trust in her new husband.

Not surprisingly, the couple decided to split on Decision Day.

“Michael’s issues are so deep-rooted that he isn’t even aware when he’s lying or he truly does not care what the situation is; he will always lie if it’s convenient for him,” Meka told In Touch in April 2020. “I really wanted to honor my commitment to the process. Part of the commitment was honoring our vows and being the person that we claimed to be to the experts, and I think there were many times that that just simply wasn’t the case for Michael.”

Following their time on the show, the couple was granted an annulment as Michael claimed the show “defrauded” them.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Taylor and Brandon Still Together?

Belinda Green

While Taylor and Brandon looked great together both on paper and in photos, the cracks would start to show by their honeymoon.

While an important part of the MAFS process is self-documenting, it was the beginning of the downfall of their relationship. Thinking it would be cute to film her husband waking up on their honeymoon, Taylor’s plan majorly backfired and triggered Brandon’s anxiety. Not only did he go off on his new wife, but the other couples in the experiment also got caught in the messy backfire.

Taylor’s social media presence would also become a major obstacle in their new relationship. Convinced his new wife was on the show for notoriety and fame, Brandon was set off by a particular Instagram Story where she seemingly omitted she was married. “Why is it so hard to find a man that’s over 6’3, has a job,” Taylor was heard in the audio of the clip. “I feel like I have the most minimum f—king requirements to finding a man and not a soul meets them.”

While Taylor and Brandon ultimately decided to split on Decision Day, it only got worse for the season 10 couple following their time on the series. Five months after Decision Day, reunion host Kevin Frazier reported the relationship between Taylor and Brandon got even wilder. Describing a heated night out where the two exes happened to run into each other, both ended up behind bars for the night.

Since Brandon didn’t appear on the special to explain his side, Kevin read Brandon’s court filing at the reunion. “She showed up to my local restaurant with another man, pushed me, and then called the cops to state that I assaulted her,” Kevin detailed Brandon’s account of the evening. “We both ended up going to jail since there was no evidence to support either of our claims that the other person was the aggressor.”

Telling her side, Taylor explained that she was showing a friend the bars in the area. “So the bar that we were at is a place where Brandon was like, ‘Oh, I’m never going to it again,’” she pointed out.

However, things got tense once Taylor realized that Brandon was at the same bar. Revealing that he was taking photos while allegedly yelling obscenities at her. “So I turn, and I walk back to Brandon, and I’m like, ‘You have to stop. This has to stop. Please, like, just leave me alone,’” she explained.

While Taylor initially wanted to speak to the police about a potential protective order, the two both ended up getting arrested that night. Both Taylor and Brandon had restraining orders against each other after they were arrested, Kevin confirmed at the reunion.

Since the show, the two have cut all ties. The pair were also granted an annulment. While Brandon is virtually impossible to find on social media, Taylor is an avid traveler and often displays her many trips to her over 115,000 followers on Instagram.

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Mindy and Zach Still Together?

Lifetime

While Zach vowed at the aisle that he would make his new bride feel like “the most beautiful and attractive woman in the world,” it’s clear he didn’t keep his promise.

Just days into Zach and Mindy’s marriage, the fitness enthusiast admitted he was not building any type of attraction toward his new wife and refused to move into their shared apartment.

To make matters worse, Zach also began a relationship with Lindsay, one of Mindy’s best friends. Explaining that he initially sought help from her friend regarding Mindy, Lindsay and Zach had conflicting stories when they were confronted. Zach initially said only one phone conversation happened between them, but Lindsay later admitted it had “been more than once.” When asked for the messages, both parties had conveniently deleted all evidence.

On Decision Day, Mindy and Zach decided to end their marriage. It was also later revealed he went on a date with his fellow season 10 costar, Katie, following their time on the show.