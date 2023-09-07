From Strangers to Parents! See All the ‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Who Had Kids

Despite the experts’ matchmaking skills, not all of the Married at First Sight couples manage to make their marriages work. However, some do and go on to start families and welcome kids together. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from season 1 were one of the original success stories for the series, and they were also the first pair to welcome a child.

After welcoming Henley Grace in August 2019, the couple welcomed baby No. 2, a son initially named Hayes Douglas. Once they got to know their baby a little better, they decided the name didn’t quite fit, and they changed it to Hendrix Douglas instead.

“My whole pregnancy, we struggled finding the ‘right’ name for our precious baby boy,” Jamie shared on Instagram. “[A baby name expert] revealed to us that [the name] Hendrix is loosely tied to Johnathan.” In order to honor their first “angel baby” Jonathan, whom the reality TV couple lost in a July 2016 miscarriage, they decided Hendrix was a better fit.

While Jamie and Doug are hoping to have at least one more child, they’re not the only MAFS match to have kids. Season 11 success story Woody Randall and Amina Aliyya shared a whirlwind romance on the long-running series — so much that fans accused the couple of being producer “plants.”

While the attraction was immediately clear between the teacher and the non-profit worker, the pair made sure not to jump into a physical relationship before establishing a strong emotional connection.

The couple’s efforts paid off as on the two-year anniversary of meeting on the Lifetime show, Woody and Amani announced they were expecting their first child.

“Today marks 24 months I’ve been married to the love of my life, Woody Randall,” the soon-to-be mom shared via Instagram in February 2022. “The biggest gift of all is being 24 weeks pregnant with the new love of our life.”

Woody and Amani welcomed their first child, a son named Reign Randall in June 2022. However one apparently wasn’t enough as the couple announced they were expecting baby No. 2 two in June 2023.

And while not all MAFS matches work out, some do find their happy endings offscreen!

Season 6 star Jaclyn Schwartzberg welcomed her first daughter in June 2022. ​While she didn’t find her happily ever after with Ryan Buckley when the experiment took ​place in Boston in January 2018, the sales representative married ​her second husband, Dane, in September 2020 and is now a mom to their daughter, Emilia Shea Olah.

Check out the gallery below to meet all the Married at First Sight kids.