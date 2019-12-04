The Married at First Sight family just keeps growing! Back in season 8, the experts couldn’t choose between the couples, so they bumped the cast up from six singles seeking love to eight. Now, season 10 is taking things a step further and graduating to the very appropriate number of 10 romantic candidates. That’s right — on this season of the Lifetime, there will be five (hopefully) happy couples walking down the aisle.

This season, the stars all live in Washington, D.C., where they haven’t (yet) been too lucky in love. They are, however, all ready to dive into the deep end, and you can watch them do just that on the season premiere on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Kicking off with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. EST, the series promises more drama and more romance than ever before. And if you were worried about cramming all of that in to just one hour a week, don’t sweat it. This year, it’s not just the premiere that lasts two hours — it’s every single episode.

We’ve got our fingers crossed hoping that these five couples can make love last, but they’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill. Over the years, more than a few MAFS couples have made it work and even gone on to start families together. Season 1 stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are pretty much the Hallmark couple when it comes to this show, but let’s not sleep on other stars like Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre from season 5. Their daughter is ridiculously cute, and their love just keeps growing.

The show has also led to some unexpected love matches, too. Though season 6 stars Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic decided to go their separate ways at the end of the experiment, the groom is ready to meet his bride at the altar once again. This time, however, his lady won’t be a fellow love-seeker who was lucky enough to get cast on the show. Instead, it’ll actually be one of the show’s former experts, Dr. Jessica Griffin. Yep, the psychologist fell in love with one half of a couple she helped matchmake, and now they’re busy planning their own nuptials. They may not have gotten married at first sight, but we’ll still count this as a win for the series!

Check out the gallery below to meet the five season 10 couples.