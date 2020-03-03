The tension has gotten so extreme between Married at First Sight stars Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid that relationship expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz is ready to step in. Though the matchmaker helped set the couple up, her advice may not be able to stop them from breaking up. When she invites the husband and wife to talk their issues out with her in an exclusive clip from the Tuesday, March 3, episode, the research scientist is unwilling to apologize — and it may lead to larger problems. Check out the video above to see In Touch‘s exclusive clip from the March 3 episode.

Lifetime

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.