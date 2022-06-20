Known for Taking Chances! See ‘Married at First Sight’ Stars’ Best Bikini Looks

Rolling the dice! Married at First Sight brides are known for taking a chance — and that includes with their swimwear. While the scientifically crafted matches don’t always work in the controversial marriage experiment, the participants usually leave with lasting friendships.

Season 13 alums Rachel Gordillo, Brett Layton and Myrla Feria may not have departed the series with husbands, but the former brides clearly found travel partners within each other. The Houston castmates recently took a trip across the pond to Europe and shared their bold swimwear choices with their followers.

“Santorini: such a beautiful island but what made it special was the memories I made with those around me,” Rachel wrote via Instagram, posing alongside the gorgeous Greece coast in June 2022. “Especially my #MAFS family … so happy we got to laugh and enjoy the most beautiful sunset!”

Season 1 OG Jamie Otis is fearless when it comes to her swimwear, but the former Bachelor alum also takes a firm stance on body positivity. Often giving her fans an unfiltered view into her life, she reminds her followers that it’s OK to have “stretch marks, cellulite and rolls.”

“I’d been working on ‘self love’ and ‘body positivity’ … and girl, I gotta tell ya, when you speak positive affirmations to yourself daily it really does help build your confidence & self-esteem!” the mom of two wrote in the caption of a February 2022 bikini post. “If your body’s changed (bigger or smaller) and you’re feeling blah about it — just remember, confidence is beautiful. Genuine happiness is breathtaking.”

Also sharing her confidence tips is season 2 alum Jessica Castro. While the MAFS star had a drama-filled time on the series, she’s made her comeback with a committed partner and a baby boy. The New York native often connects with new moms and encourages them to go after their goals.

“I haven’t felt this confident in my skin in a really long time & I’m loving all of it,” the mom of one wrote alongside a photo of her hanging out by the pool. “I’m still working on my goals but I know it takes time so in the meantime I am going to enjoy all of it.”

