Call the Divorce Lawyers! See All the Messiest ‘Married at First Sight’ Breakups

No surprise! Since Married at First Sight first premiered in 2014, 19 couples of the 29 who said “I do” have gotten divorced. While some found happiness after the cameras stopped rolling, others quickly came to the stark realization that they married a complete stranger on television.

For instance, Nick Pendergrast and Sonia Granados initially seemed into each other when they first met at the altar during season 4, but they soon learned they lacked chemistry. After initially giving their relationship a shot, Pendergrast snapped and told producers he “wasn’t attracted” to Granados. Still, the duo managed to continue their romance before splitting a few months later.

Then, more shocking news came when Pendergrast announced he had a girlfriend — and that she was pregnant with twins. “While he was trying to ‘work’ things out with me, [he was] telling her different,” Granados fumed on Twitter at the time. “Good luck to them both.” Talk about messy!

In season 2, Jessica Castro filed for divorce from Ryan DeNino after he allegedly cheated on her multiple times. Castro later filed a restraining order against DeNino, alleging that he threatened to kill her. The New York Post reported that DeNino was caught on tape making threats against Castro’s life.

“I will break you into f–king pieces,” DeNino said, according to a Queens Family Court petition obtained by the outlet. “I will break your dad into pieces. I will make your whole family disappear — and your f–king dog-ass sister’s boyfriend.”

Keep scrolling for the messiest breakups in MAFS history.