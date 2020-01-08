Exclusive ‘Married at First Sight’ Star Brandon Reveals What He Wants in a Wife: ‘I’m Looking for My Best Friend’

Hopeful for a match! Married at First Sight star Brandon Reid is just one of the DC locals who signed up for season 10 of the hit Lifetime series to potentially find the love of his life. In an In Touch exclusive sneak peek, Brandon discusses what he’s looking for in a partner just moments before he ties the knot with his future wife, Taylor Dunklin — whom he will meet as soon as he gets to the altar.

“I’m about to marry a stranger,” Brandon, 33, told cameras just moments before walking down the aisle. “My stomach is tied up in knots. I’m nervous, I’m excited. I’m scared. I’m getting married at first sight because I’ve tried to do things the traditional way, but it’s still not giving me the results that I’m looking for. I’m ready. Tired of waiting.”

“My family is one of the most important things to me, but I haven’t talked to my father since I was 13, and him not being around lets me know that I don’t want to be like that. I’ve always wanted the American Dream. I want a family, I want to be a part of my kids’ lives. I want to be a part of my future wife’s life and I’m looking for us to just be great.”

Lifetime

In the groom’s suite, Brandon dictated a letter to his future wife while his groomsman jotted it down. “Babe — oh no no, don’t write that. I don’t know, think of something profound. Come on, fellas. I need y’all in here,” he said.

Another groomsman suggested to start with “To my future wife,” and Brandon approved.

In his confessional, Brandon revealed what he was looking for in his life partner. “My dream girl is going to be tall, beautiful, long-legged female. A little curvy.

Long hair. I hope she’s ambitious, I hope she is smart. I’m looking for my soulmate, I’m looking for my best friend. Someone that I can depend on and someone that I’m going to spend the rest of my life with. And I’m confident that the experts found the right woman for me.”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.