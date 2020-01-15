Exclusive ‘Married at First Sight’ Brides Jess and Mindy Gush Over Their New Husbands on Their Wedding Days

Wedding bells are ringing! Two more couples will walk down the aisle and meet their spouses for the very first time at the altar on tonight’s episode of Lifetime’s hit reality TV series, Married at First Sight. In an In Touch exclusive sneak peek, two blushing brides — Jessica Studer and Mindy Shiben — crossed paths in the bathroom of their shared wedding venue and they gushed about their new husbands that they were matched with by the show’s team of experts.

“I was in the bathroom and Jessica came in,” Mindy, 34, said in her confessional. “I guess Jessica’s wedding has been going on upstairs while mine has been going on upstairs.”

Jessica, 31, is a nurse manager who was matched with Austin Hurd, a 31-year-old who works as a network technician. Mindy, 34, is a figure skating coach who was matched with Zach Justice, 32, who is a fitness professional. Even though both women just tied the knot with men they just met, they both seemed super excited and they both exchanged details about their new guys.

“How’s it going so far?” Mindy asked. “It’s good, he’s really really nice. He’s very friendly, he’s keeping me really comfortable, we’ve been making jokes,” Jessica replied. Then she asked, What about you?”

“He’s awesome!” Mindy gushed. “He’s really great! He’s like a fitness, he’s trainer. It’s kind of like, perfect. Yeah, I’m like what? Is this real life?”

“I’m so excited to see Mindy,” Jessica said in her confessional. “Literally, it’s one of the top three highlights of my night. I am so happy for her. I cannot wait to meet Zach because the look on her face was pure joy and happiness.”

Will these both be matches made in MAFS heaven? Fans will have to tune in to find out!

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.