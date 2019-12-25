It was quite the year for the Kardashian clan! Before the year ends, we want to reflect on the ups and downs the famous family endured before the new decade. While drama seems to be their middle name, 2019 was no different. Who can forget when Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s ex BFF Jordyn Woods? What about when Rob Kardashian was spotted partying with his sisters at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party? And, of course, we can’t leave out one of the newest additions to the West family — Psalm!

In February, the 35-year-old Good American designer — who shares 20-month-old True Thompson with Tristan, 28 — found out that the athlete was canoodling with Jordyn, 22, after a night out on the town. “Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands,” a source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up.”

Shortly after, Jordy went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, to reveal what really happened that night. The model admitted to kissing Tristan but said there was no “tongue,” and it was “without passion.”

Not only did Jordyn make Khloé rethink who she was dating, but she also had to deal with no longer being friends with the Kardashian clan anymore. Kylie, 22, and Jordyn used to do everything together, but now, they have gone their separate ways. “I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason,” the makeup mogul told Khloé during an episode of KUWTK. “For me, for her, for you, for everybody.”

On the other hand, Jordyn is up for trying to rekindle their friendship at some point in the future. “I hope everything falls into place and that we all can grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” she told Cosmopolitan U.K. in September. “A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

Hopefully, 2020 will be filled with less drama. On second thought, who are we kidding? We live for it! Scroll through the gallery below to see what went down in 2019.