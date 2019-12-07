So cute! Caitlyn Jenner may have been eliminated from the U.K.’s version of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, but it sounds like she had a warm welcome when she got home.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a video of her drinking wine, “Caitlyn may have been eliminated — but I’m ready to get back to basics … Drinking wine out of the bottle with you hehe! 😉 You have nothing but love from all of us in your family! Xoxo.” In response, Sophia Hutchins commented (along with several heart eyes emoji), “Love you and so proud of you!!!! Cannot wait to see you.” Aww.

Although there were many messages of support, others slammed the Kar-Jenner clan for seemingly not being there for the reality star. “Very disappointed in her family for not supporting her,” one person wrote. “She deserves so much better,” while another added, “Such a large family and not one person there at the end of the bridge, I was actually so sad for her.”

After Caitlyn talked about her strained relationship with Khloé Kardashian on the show, the family is livid. “The Kardashians, especially Khloé are beyond furious with Caitlyn for spilling the beans,” an insider exclusively claimed to In Touch in December. “Kris [Jenner] is so mad right now that she’s threatening legal action, but it’s unlikely she’ll go ahead with it once they all calm down.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One person who isn’t upset with her, however? Kanye West. “Kanye is the only family who isn’t mad because he believes in freedom of speech and has always had a soft spot for Cait,” a separate source told In Touch exclusively about Kim Kardashian‘s husband.

Plus it seems like Sophia — who previously referred to Cait as her “ partner ” — has got her back. In a clip shared to Caitlyn’s Instagram Story , she said, “Just got out of the jungle! And actually getting hair and makeup done and boy do I need it. I haven’t had it in weeks, but when I came out of the jungle, I’ve got a lot of friends there, but I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel — Sophia’s here, yay!”

Yay, indeed. Cait may not have made it far in the competition, but it sounds like she’s grateful to be out of the woods.