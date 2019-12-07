Sophia Hutchins Supports Caitlyn Jenner After She’s Eliminated From British Reality TV Show
So cute! Caitlyn Jenner may have been eliminated from the U.K.’s version of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, but it sounds like she had a warm welcome when she got home.
The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a video of her drinking wine, “Caitlyn may have been eliminated — but I’m ready to get back to basics … Drinking wine out of the bottle with you hehe! 😉 You have nothing but love from all of us in your family! Xoxo.” In response, Sophia Hutchins commented (along with several heart eyes emoji), “Love you and so proud of you!!!! Cannot wait to see you.” Aww.
Although there were many messages of support, others slammed the Kar-Jenner clan for seemingly not being there for the reality star. “Very disappointed in her family for not supporting her,” one person wrote. “She deserves so much better,” while another added, “Such a large family and not one person there at the end of the bridge, I was actually so sad for her.”
After Caitlyn talked about her strained relationship with Khloé Kardashian on the show, the family is livid. “The Kardashians, especially Khloé are beyond furious with Caitlyn for spilling the beans,” an insider exclusively claimed to In Touch in December. “Kris [Jenner] is so mad right now that she’s threatening legal action, but it’s unlikely she’ll go ahead with it once they all calm down.”
One person who isn’t upset with her, however? Kanye West. “Kanye is the only family who isn’t mad because he believes in freedom of speech and has always had a soft spot for Cait,” a separate source told In Touch exclusively about Kim Kardashian‘s husband.