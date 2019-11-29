Spill the tea! Caitlyn Jenner revealed during the November 28 episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here that she and Khloé Kardashian have not spoken in a very long time. It’s been obvious over the years that their relationship has been strained, but Caitlyn got even more candid about where they stand during a private confessional.

“I started [by telling] Brandon [Jenner] my son [when I was transitioning], and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,” the 70-year-old told the camera. “I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

ITV/Shutterstock

Caitlyn claimed that she’s extremely confused about their falling out. “We were really close, I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are,” she added.

The reality star was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015. Although Caitlyn and 35-year-old seemed OK for a while, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seems to be over trying to make amends.

On November 24, a source told Us Weekly that Caitlyn skipped the grand opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida to avoid running into the Revenge Body host. Before that, Khloé was noticeably silent on Caitlyn’s 70th birthday on October 28. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian both took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

It’s hard to say if it’s truly been that long since Caitlyn and Khloé have spoken because the blonde beauty gave an update on her relationship with the I Am Cait star during an appearance on “Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser” in May. “I saw Caitlyn recently, trying to think when, but yeah, when I see Caitlyn, it’s fine,” she dished. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

Khloé continued by noting that at the time she felt like there was too much secrecy. “But I also think, when your emotions die down, you’re really able to look at everything and be like, ‘We’re all humans, and we’re all trying to figure this out.’ I could only imagine how difficult that had to be to tell your children something like that, but at the time, information was withheld from us, and we had to find out through media channels,” she added. “I think all of our feelings were hurt, but now I think we’re all in a really good place, and we all just want everyone to be happy with whoever they are.”

Time will tell if these two will ever make amends.