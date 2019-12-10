Did she or did she not? Jordyn Woods took a lie detector test during the Monday, December 9, episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, where she told the truth about what really happened between her and Tristan Thompson after they hooked up in February. “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Shon Thurman, a certified polygraphist, asked the 22-year-old model. “No,” she replied. Two hours later, the results came in. “Jordyn, I thought you did a fantastic job, and you definitely passed, and I believe you were being truthful on the test,” Shon revealed.

Facebook Watch

“She passed with flying colors,” Jada, 48, said. The actress’ mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also shared some sweet sentiments about Jordyn. “I am real proud she did that,” she admitted. “The thing that is so important to me, and I don’t want to blame it on social media or anything like that, but I do want to say that people pass judgment when they don’t have all the information, and people get a little bit of that, and you know, and just run with it. What I am so happy about or proud of Jordyn is that she was able to take something that could have been disastrous, you know, because this could have destroyed her reputation and her career. She didn’t allow that to happen. She came in. What happens is you get her story, their story and then there is the truth. So, what we hope is that some point in time, the whole truth actually comes out because there were a lot of untruths that were put out there.”

The Life of Kylie alum continued to reveal why she wanted to be open and honest with her fans following the scandal. “I just want everyone to know that I am telling the truth, and that is the most important part of the story to me is the truth,” she said.

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Tristan, 28, and Jordyn hung out after a night out in Santa Monica earlier this year, where they “were into each other, cuddling and holding hands,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. Shortly afterward, the brunette beauty went on Jada’s show to tell her side of the story and how she didn’t mean to hurt Khloé Kardashian. While she admitted to kissing the athlete, she said there was no “tongue,” and it was “without passion.”

Ultimately, it seems like the 35-year-old KUWTK starlet is in a good place and wants to not think about the drama anymore. “My life won’t be consumed with hate,” the blonde babe wrote on her Instagram Stories on December 5 after she called Jordyn out. “I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Every day I choose to find the good in my day. To choose this daily doesn’t mean I don’t have bad days, but my good days are so much better than my bad ones. We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy, and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around.”

Hopefully, everyone can move on — once and for all.