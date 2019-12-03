Facing consequences. The Kardashians are livid with Caitlyn Jenner for talking about her strained relationship with Khloé on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, a source claims to In Touch exclusively.

Tension between the family members escalated after the former Olympian revealed she hasn’t spoken to Khloé in years during the November 28 episode.

“The Kardashians, especially Khloé are beyond furious with Caitlyn for spilling the beans,” an insider exclusively claims to In Touch. “Kris [Jenner] is so mad right now that she’s threatening legal action, but it’s unlikely she’ll go ahead with it once they all calm down,” the source claimed.

Looking ahead, the momager is planning on giving her kids an opportunity to vent their frustrations. “One thing for sure is that they’re plotting to seek revenge by slamming Cait’s actions on KUWTK,” the source claimed. “No one can contact Caitlyn during her time in the jungle to warn her to stop talking unless ITV set it up.”

Just a few days ago, Caitlyn, 70, gave the update about her dynamic with Good American founder, 35, on the popular British reality show.

“I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process,” the former I Am Cait star said about her transition. “It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

The E! alum revealed that she was taken aback by their falling out, considering their history together. “We were really close, I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are,” Caitlyn added.

Earlier this year, KoKo also spoke out about their relationship while appearing on “Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser” in May, and she confirmed they are both amicable when they do come face-to-face.

“I saw Caitlyn recently, trying to think when, but yeah, when I see Caitlyn, it’s fine,” she said. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

Interestingly, the family’s former nanny Pam Behan told In Touch exclusively she thought Caitlyn was trying to impress her famous brood by appearing on the U.K. reality show.

She speculated, “I would say this is a move to gain the Kardashian girls’ and ex Kris’ respect.”