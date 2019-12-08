Tell us how you really feel, Khloé Kardashian! The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, December 7, to share a cryptic message about how people can “switch up” on you — just hours after it was announced that Jordyn Woods would be returning to Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk show to take a lie detector test in order to set the record straight about her cheating scandal with Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

“One month left and 2019 has taught me that anyone can switch up on you no matter the bond or history you have with that person,” read an extremely cryptic message Khloé shared on her Instagram Story. It sounded like she could have been referring to the lesson she learned after the scandal broke in February.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé experienced the ultimate betrayal when the 22-year-old model, who was formerly best friends with her little sister Kylie Jenner, was caught up in a cheating scandal with Tristan, 28. As In Touch previously reported, Jordyn and Tristan both partied at the SHOREbar in Santa Monica, California on February 17. While they did not interact at the bar, Jordyn ended up at a party at Tristan’s house later that night.

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up,” the insider reveals. “It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

Jordyn has previously denied that anything romantic happened between her and Khloé’s baby daddy — the former couple shares daughter True Thompson together — but she did admit Tristan kissed her that night during a tell-all interview on Red Table Talk. Jordyn seemed extremely comfortable with telling her story to Jada as the show host, especially since the Smith and Woods families are longtime friends. So she decided that she would return to the show to try to prove her innocence in the scandal once and for all.

In a clip for the upcoming episode of the Facebook Watch series, a fan asked whether Jordyn had ever taken a lie detector test after she previously said she would. The scene then flashed to Jordyn being fitted for the device. “Are you ready to do your polygraph?” someone asked off-camera. The camera then flashed to Jada, who then said, “Ooh! There it is,” seemingly in response to one of Jordyn’s responses.