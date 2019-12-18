No drama here! Even though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to go their separate ways in October, the KUWTK starlet “wants to have a good relationship” with her ex “for the sake” of their 22-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, a source told In Touch exclusively. “She would never want Stormi to feel that she’s not supported by both of her parents.”

Luckily, the 22-year-old was inspired by her mom, Kris Jenner, following her divorce from Robert Kardashian Sr. “She saw the way that Robert and her mom kept their relationship civil for Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian,” the insider continued. “Kris really did set a good example. Kris invited Robert to almost every family event. She even saw how he had a good relationship with Caitlyn [Jenner].”

John Photography/Shutterstock

Despite things not working out between the former couple, Kylie “is still close to Travis’ mom.” So much so, the E! personality might even “organize a huge Christmas event for everyone to come to.” The insider added, “She’s the first one to want to have a family dinner or organize a family activity or trip.”

After news broke that Kylie and Travis, 28, were no longer together, the makeup mogul took to Twitter to clear the air about all of the rumors. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!! Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote on October 3.`

So, does her family think a reunion might be in the cards between the rapper and the California native? “I honestly don’t know, but I think they are just really close friends and coparent amazingly,” Kim, 39, told Ellen DeGeneres during the Tuesday, December 17, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The big ring … definitely they are not engaged … and I think she is wearing it on a different finger. I do know that she, I think she bought that herself [because] she was showing us. But yeah, I don’t know the status of if they are together or not. I don’t think they are.”

Of course, fans are hoping the two will find their way back to one another, but first, they might have to work out some kinks in their relationship. “Kylie has serious trust issues,” a second source told In Touch exclusively after their split. “She has her own life and career and child and can’t watch over him. She is this billionaire megastar, and she feels so insecure about herself because of her relationship. They’ve had major trust issues from the start.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

However, the Kardashian family is optimistic this isn’t the end of the road for the duo. “Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” the source added. We sure hope so, too!