Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Confirms Her Leaving Kody Was Filmed

Sister Wives star Christine Brown confirmed that her decision to leave longtime husband Kody Brown and their life in Arizona was filmed by TLC cameras and will be featured in upcoming episodes.

“First off, I want to thank you for your ongoing support,” the TV personality, 49, wrote in a statement via her LuLaRoe Facebook group on Wednesday, November 3, telling fans they will soon have more clarity. “I know you probably have many questions for me, but because my leaving has been documented as part of our family’s show, most of your questions will be answered on our episodes.”

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” she concluded.

Christine is now living in Utah with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely, near her other children and extended family. In Touch confirmed the mom of six sold her property in Flagstaff, Arizona, on October 8, and has been staying in a duplex in the city of Murray, which she appears to be renting for the foreseeable future.

“Do you know what COVID’s brought out, is how much we want to be a family,” Christine said in an action-packed teaser for season 16 released on October 12. “We’re not.”

At the end of last season, the polygamous Brown family came to the conclusion they would build four separate homes on their new plot of land in Coyote Pass, however Christine was adamant about wanting to return to Utah then and in the new teaser.

“I would move to Utah in a heartbeat, are you kidding me? Is it on the table still?” she asked Kody, who told her everyone else in the brood was against the move.

In addition to his recently ended relationship with Christine, Kody, 52, is legally married to Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 2014 after divorcing wife Meri Brown so he could legally adopt Robyn’s three children. He is also still spiritually married to wives Meri, 50, and Janelle Brown.

“Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he’s got a full-functioning marriage,” Christine said as the trailer ended. “Who would ever want to live like that?”

Christine, who has been spiritually married to Kody since March 1994, announced her decision to move on in a statement on November 2. The now-exes share kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” an image read on her latest Instagram post. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody wrote in his own statement via Instagram, having since shut off the comments section. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”