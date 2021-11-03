Sister Wives star Meri Brown seemingly shared a supportive message while posting for the first time on social media since Christine Brown announced her split from husband Kody Brown.

“The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives,” read a quote from Russel M. Nelson via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 3.

Meri, 50, agreed with the sentiment, adding a resounding, “Yes!”

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner is the only one of Kody’s other spouses that has posted on Instagram after Christine, 49, shared a statement on November 2 revealing that she was walking away from her longtime relationship after 27 years of marriage. Janelle and Robyn Brown have not spoken out about the split.

Christine and Kody, 52, have been spiritually united since March 1994 and together, they have six children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a statement via Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In Touch previously confirmed that Christine sold her former home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on October 8, and has been living in a Utah-based duplex amid her family’s delayed plans to build in their Coyote Pass land in Arizona.

At the time of Christine’s split announcement, Kody also spoke out about her decision to leave, telling fans it “comes with a great deal of sadness.”

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” the father of 18 added. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram; Inset: Shutterstock

Meri and Kody have gone through their own fair share of relationship drama in the past, including a catfish scandal, and their strained dynamic continued throughout season 15.

“Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time,” the Wyoming native told Us Weekly in February ahead of the last premiere.

It appears their marriage will be put to the test again in season 16, but Meri previously assured fans she was sticking by Kody’s side through thick and thin.

“Let’s just clarify something here,” she wrote in December 2020. “I love this man.”

“Here’s my truth,” Meri continued at the time. “I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.