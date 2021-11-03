Sister Wives star Kody Brown “secretly couldn’t stand” being married to Christine Brown, an insider exclusively claims to In Touch about the troublesome times they had before she announced that she was leaving him.

“Christine is a dramatic and emotional person. He saw her as a pain to be with at times,” the source alleges. “She’s been depressed for five years.”

Kody, 52, and Christine, 49, have been spiritually married since March 1994 and she was the third wife to join the polygamous family.

Some fans felt the writing was on the wall for the couple — who share kids Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11 — long before Christine confirmed the rumors they are splitting on November 2.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody shared in his own statement via Instagram. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

During season 15 of their TLC series, Christine vented about being at her wits’ end amid their marital struggles, stating that she wanted to return to Utah and not move onto their Coyote Pass property in Arizona.

“Meri, I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” an emotional Christine said to Kody’s other spouse, 50, who replied at the time, “You don’t get to give up like that.”

Christine is now living in a 3,490-square-foot duplex in Utah, which she is likely renting after selling her former property in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to online records obtained by In Touch, and Truely has been staying with her post-split.

A source previously revealed to In Touch that Christine has been welcoming more solitude in her life in recent months.

“She started taking trips in the springtime. She would say, ‘I’m not staying here. My kids are not happy.’ They started being more independent and her kids realized they were happier elsewhere,” the insider told In Touch exclusively about their kids’ reactions. “The kids are upset by the split — they don’t know all the details of Kody and Christine’s relationship​​​, but they’re aware he wasn’t around.”