Spilling the tea. Gwendlyn Brown was first introduced to fans while appearing on Sister Wives alongside her family.

She is one of Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s six children. In addition to Gwendlyn, the former couple also shares Aspyn Thompson (née Brown), Mykelti Padron (née Brown), Paedon Brown, Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown.

Gwendlyn has given fans glimpses into her life on the TLC show, though she has become even more candid with her thoughts and feelings while recapping episodes of the reality show on her YouTube channel.

While watching a season 17 episode in February 2023, the TV personality became emotional when she saw Kody lovingly welcome his youngest children Ariella and Solomon, whom he shares with Robyn Brown, home from their first day of school.

“It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn’t really get that much,” she said while fighting back tears. “I’m so happy they have a good father or from what it looks like to be a good father and an active father.”

Gwendlyn went on to admit that she never had similarly sweet moments with her father when she was younger. “I don’t remember coming home from kindergarten or anything and seeing my dad being happy that I ate all my lunch, or that I made a friend at school, [it] was always my mom,” she continued.

She added that she “was so happy” that her mom was present during her upbringing, but acknowledged “it was never” Kody who showed up for her. “It sucks that he was not there so much, but I’m happy for them,” Gwendlyn noted.

Kody – who has 18 kids in total – split from Christine in 2021, followed by breakups with both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown in 2022. Robyn, who he legally married in 2014 in order to adopt her kids from a previous marriage, remains his only wife.

During a December 2022 video, Gwendlyn admitted she’s not a fan of Robyn. “I do feel less about Robyn from watching this,” she said at the time. “But I feel like that’s not very fair from me, ‘cause I really don’t like her as a person.”

After noting that “virtually none” of Kody’s children watch the series, she added, “Watching [Robyn] makes me like her less for sure.”

