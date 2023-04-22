Forced to flee. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown claimed that the polygamous family was run out of Utah after police threatened to take dad Kody Brown to prison.

After one fan questioned why Gwen’s parents decided to leave Utah for Las Vegas and subsequently Flagstaff, Arizona, during a Friday, April 21, YouTube Q&A, noting that the Darger family – who have made various TV appearances and published a 2011 memoir – live “happily” in Utah, Gwendlyn, 21, revealed that the decision wasn’t made by choice.

“Utah seems like really weird to me because I don’t know how the Dargers are still living there comfortably with like, not been gotten rid of yet,” the reality star shared. “Because police were actually coming to our door when I was a kid and being like, ‘You have to leave. We’re gonna take your dad to prison.’ I don’t know how the Dargers are doing so well.”

Gwendlyn – who is the daughter of Kody, 54, and ex-wife Christine Brown – went on to say that deciding to move to Las Vegas “was such a weird decision.”

“It’s Sin City. It’s so wild,” she added. “And off topic, if you go to Las Vegas, I don’t mean to be mean to people, but the Mormon community in Las Vegas is evil. They’re scary. And they’re so entitled. I felt like I wasn’t Mormon enough for them. It was a terrible experience. Las Vegas, such a weird choice to make.”

The YouTube personality questioned why her parents – including Kody’s former wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, as well as current wife Robyn Brown – didn’t choose “somewhere conservative and more Mormon” rather than Las Vegas.

“Logistically [Montana or Wyoming] would have probably worked better,” she claimed. “It would have probably kept us silent too, cause there’s no way I would have had this vocal personality if I were living in butt-f–k nowhere Wyoming. It was just a weird decision to me, but I’m glad.”

While the Brown family fled the Beehive State in 2011, a new law was passed in March 2020 that decriminalized bigamy among consenting adults and reduced the punishment to an infraction.

Following her split from Kody in November 2021, the Cooking With Just Christine star moved back to her home state of Utah, while most of the Brown family remained in Flagstaff, Arizona.