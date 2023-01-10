Before Sister Wives star Robyn Brown met polygamous patriarch, Kody Brown, she was already a mother of three! After the Wyoming native married Robyn, he ​legally adopted all three ​of her children from a previous marriage before adding more kids to the already large plural family. Keep reading for all the details about Robyn and Kody’s kids.

How Many Kids Do Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Have?

Kody is a dad to Robyn’s three kids from her previous marriage to David Jessop: Dayton, Breanna and Aurora. After their December 2014 wedding, Kody and Robyn went on to welcome two biological children of their own: Solomon and Ariella.

Who Is Dayton Brown?

Dayton Brown is Robyn’s first child, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, in January 2000. Her eldest son is currently a student at Northern Arizona University and is pursuing a degree in Marketing, according to his LinkedIn profile.

While he originally appeared on Sister Wives in earlier seasons, fans began noticing his absence during the long-running reality series’ 17th season.

Who Is Aurora Brown?

Aurora Brown is Robyn’s oldest daughter whom she welcomed with her ex-husband in June 2003.

Who Is Breanna Brown?

Breanna Brown is Robyn’s second daughter, whom she welcomed in April 2004.

While Breanna and Aurora were originally well-liked by TLC fans, Robyn’s eldest daughters received major backlash for making “mean girl” comments pointed toward Kody and Janelle Brown’s daughter Savanah Brown during an October 2022 episode.

As the girls were touring Janelle’s RV on the family’s Coyote Pass land, Aurora made a comment about the bunk beds.

“Are these like gonna be for doggies?” she asked. Robyn interjected her daughter, saying, “This is Savanah’s bedroom.”

Who Is Solomon Brown?

Robyn and Kody welcomed their first son together, Solomon, in October 2011.

Who Is Ariella Brown?

Ariella Brown is the youngest of the Brown family. Born in January 2016, she is the eighteenth member of the polygamous brood.

Courtesy of Robyn Brown/Instagram

“Because sometimes it is just nice to hold your big brother’s hand,” Robyn shared a sweet moment between Solomon and Ariella via Instagram in December 2018, while adding the hashtags, “I love being a mom” and “wonderful life.”

​​How Many Kids Does Kody Brown Have Altogether?

Kody has 18 children in total, including the five kids he shares with Robyn. ​He also shares one child with his ex-wife Meri Brown, six children with ex-wife ​Janelle, six children with ex-wife Christine Brown.

Do Robyn and Kody Want More Kids?

While it seems like the Browns have wrapped up having children, never say never! In January 2019, Robyn told Us Weekly that she and Kody were “open to God’s inspiration” when it came to having more kids.