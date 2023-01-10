New year, new her! Sister Wives star Meri Brown had fans praising her “glow up” after her recent split with Kody Brown, looking unrecognizable in a selfie posted to Instagram on Monday, January 9.

“As we begin 2023, my thoughts have been a lot on dreams. Not the ones we have at night, but our core dreams, the ones we want to make into reality, the goals and passions we all carry,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, wrote in part, later adding, “Every one of us is WORTHY of what we want. It’s not selfish to have a dream, desire or goal.”

While many followers responded to her lengthy caption, others couldn’t help but notice Meri’s new look. “You’re a whole new person now it seems. I’ve been watching your show since the beginning and seen you persevere through so many hurts and challenges. The Meri I see here seems so happy and FREEEE. I hope this is your new normal and that you’re doing well. Dream big Meri,” wrote one fan.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Two more fans added, “Your skin looks amazing! You look the best ever! So radiant!” and, “You look so amazing, like, super happy and content! Good for you,” respectively, while another commented on how unbothered the TLC personality appeared in her latest selfie.

“You look beautiful, not stressed and happy for the first time in years,” they wrote. “So happy you are all building new better lives away from a Top Notch Narcissist! Move on up girl.”

Meri – Kody’s first wife whom he legally wed in 1990, divorced in 2014 but remained spiritually married to – confirmed that had left her during part one of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that aired in December 2022. Earlier that same month, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, had left the businessman after nearly 30 years of marriage.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time, adding that the Plexus ambassador – whom Kody spiritually wed in 1993 – “outgrew him.” Kody confirmed the split in a season 17 episode of Sister Wives that aired on December 11, 2022.

Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown – whom he spiritually wed in 1994 – was the first of the wives to leave the Wyoming native, having announced their split on Instagram in November 2021. He is now down to one wife, Robyn Brown, whom he spiritually wed in 2010 before legally marrying in 2014 in order to adopt her three kids from a previous relationship.

While Christine, 50, said on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that she doesn’t think Kody will look for a new wife amid his three failed marriages, a source told In Touch in January that the polygamous patriarch is “definitely actively looking” for another partner.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” the insider explained, adding that he wouldn’t be “happy” with a monogamous marriage to Robyn, 44 – his only remaining spouse.

Continued the source, “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives.”