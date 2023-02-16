Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Met the Love Of Her Life in BF David Woolley! Their Cutest Moments

Happily ever after? Sister Wives star Christine Brown has found the love of her life in boyfriend David Woolley following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath [sic],” Christine shared via Instagram as she revealed her mystery boyfriend on Valentine’s Day 2023. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star previously confirmed she was in a relationship during an Instagram Story “car confession” earlier that month.

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she announced on February 7. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

She went on to say that she was “so excited” about her new relationship, but that she planned to keep him to herself for a while. Since making their relationship Instagram official, neither the TLC personality nor her new man have shied away from sharing their love with fans.

“My Queen,” David captioned a sweet selfie via his own social media on February 14.

While it’s unclear how the two met, the mother of six – who shares children Aspyn, Ysabel, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Paedon and Truely with the polygamous patriarch – asked fans for advice as she stepped back into the dating world.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow of herself in the mountains of Utah just two weeks before revealing David’s identity. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Christine was previously spiritually married to Kody for more than 25 years before announcing their split in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star shared via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Following her split from the businessman, Christine relocated from Flagstaff, Arizona – where the blended family resides – back to her home state of Utah, where David lives as well.

Keep scrolling to see all of Christine and David’s cutest moments in pictures!