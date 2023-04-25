Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown said that Robyn Brown doesn’t consider herself part of the polygamous family amid Kody Brown’s breakups.

While doing a recap video of the season 17 finale on her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn, 21, watched Robyn, 44, tearfully explain that she always hoped their extended polygamous family would stay together. She remains Kody’s only wife following his splits from Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

Gwendlyn said that Robyn’s idea was “so lovely and so cute,” though admitted it doesn’t seem realistic.

“I’m not sure that Robyn can be reunited with it,” the YouTuber said. “With Robyn, she’s made it very clear that she no longer sees herself as part of the family. I’m not sure if she’ll allow that to happen with her kids.”

Kody, 54, and Christine’s daughter went on to note that she doesn’t believe Robyn’s sentiment was sincere.

“She states that she wants us to be this big happy family but in my experience, that’s not true. She doesn’t feel like this perfect person to talk through your emotions,” Gwendlyn said. “When she says she is and she claims it’s going to be this little one-on-one, it feels – at the risk of sounding like I’m accusing her of being this bad person – it feels manipulative to me.”

While both Janelle, 53, and Christine, ​51, regularly accused Kody of favoring his fourth wife and her kids over the rest of the family, Gwendlyn implied she felt the same way when she said she can’t speak negatively about Robyn to the Brown patriarch.

“If I ever have an issue with Robyn, it’s like, ‘Don’t ever disrespect Robyn again. She’s this perfect, magical, beautiful, wonderful being,'” the TLC personality claimed.

The recent YouTube recap isn’t the first time Gwendlyn has opened up about her feelings about Kody and Robyn.

During a video posted in February, she emotionally reacted as she watched Kody lovingly welcome his youngest children, Ariella and Solomon – whom he shares with Robyn – home from their first day of school.

“It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn’t really get that much,” Gwendlyn said as she held back tears. “I’m so happy they have a good father or from what it looks like to be a good father and an active father.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

The college student said that she “didn’t get” to have sweet moments like that with Kody during her childhood. “I don’t remember coming home from kindergarten or anything and seeing my dad being happy that I ate all my lunch, or that I made a friend at school, [it] was always my mom,” Gwendlyn added.

Meanwhile, she also admitted that rewatching her family’s reality show has changed how she views Robyn.

“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this,” Gwendlyn said in a December 2022 video. “But I feel like that’s not very fair from me, ‘cause I really don’t like her as a person.”