Making the most of a tough situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown joked about one perk she’s experienced following her parents Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s split.

“When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. “Verified bitches.”

The TLC personality made light of the situation one year after Christine, 50, announced she was leaving Kody, 53, in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking with Just Christine host wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

After they became spiritually married in 1994, the former couple welcomed kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Despite splitting over one year ago, their separation recently played out on season 17 of Sister Wives.

One source of tension between Kody and Christine came from his close relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine admitted during a September 2022 episode. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Earlier in the episode, she and Kody argued about the status of their relationship.

“You’re not interested in an intimate marriage with me, I was,” Christine told the Brown patriarch. “I’m not interested in intimate marriage with you anymore, even if you said at this point, we could have intimacy again, I wouldn’t believe it for a second.”

The mother of six then explained that she previously viewed plural marriage as “awesome,” though her feelings have changed when she began to feel “displaced.”

Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

“Stop pointing the blame at me. You and I have intimacy and love in the relationship. I’m sorry it’s conditional based upon being part of a plural family,” Kody replied. “Even if you said you liked plural marriage, you would be devoted to it — I wouldn’t believe it for a second.”

Just over one year after Christine revealed she left Kody, In Touch broke the news that Janelle Brown had ended her spiritual marriage with the father of 18 after 29 years together.

The drama continued when Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, announced that he had ended their marriage during a teaser clip for the upcoming tell-all, Sister Wives: One-On-One, which will air on Sunday, December 18.