Adult life problems. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown slammed her dad, Kody Brown, and his wife, Robyn Brown, over how they manage their finances.

In a YouTube video that Gwendlyn, 21, shared on Friday, March 31, the TLC personality rewatched episode 14 of season 17, and she answered a fan’s question regarding her father’s apparent overspending and the impact it had on his former wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. Kody, 54, was also spiritual married to Gwendlyn’s mother, Christine Brown, from 1994 to 2021.

“I agree. I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and like, not, within their means at all,” the reality TV star said. “But also, Janelle and Meri are kind of similar to my mom and that they’re not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he’s been spending all of their money on whatever.”

Gwendlyn then concluded by noting that Janelle 53, and Meri, 52, will “probably be a lot better off now that they’re no longer with him, and they’re no longer financially tied to him because you still make a lot of money separately.”

TLC

In addition to the college student, Kody and Christine, 50, share children Mykelti, Paedon, Aspyn, Truely and Ysabel Brown.

Gwendlyn hasn’t held back in sharing her opinions about her famous family, as she has shared multiple YouTube videos with her reactions to each season 17 episode.

In the same March 30 clip, the soon-to-be-married TLC star, who got engaged to Beatriz Queiroz in November 2022, claimed that the reason behind Kody and Janelle’s split was due to his strained relationship with their children, particularly with sons Gabe and Garrison. The former pair also share kids Madison, Logan, Hunter and Savanah.

“Seeing them have a hard relationship with my father was probably, like, a breaking point for where she was like, ‘This is just too much, and I don’t want to deal with him anymore if he’s gonna be like this with my kids,’” she said, adding, “And that’s how it was with my mom, and that’s probably how it is with Janelle.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed Janelle and Kody’s split in December 2022, with a source saying that she “outgrew him” and “realized she can do it on her own.”

For Christine’s part, she and the businessman announced their separation in November 2021. However, fans didn’t see their split unfold until season 17 premiered in September 2022.

It appears that Gwendlyn was aware of her mother’s feelings leading up to her breakup from Kody because the Cooking With Just Christine star admitted that she had a “wake-up call” on her marriage when the family patriarch didn’t travel to New Jersey for their daughter Ysabel’s scoliosis surgery.

“In the end, I would’ve preferred to have him there, of course, because it’s what Ysabel needed,” she told People in August 2022. “But I didn’t need him anymore.”