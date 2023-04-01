A mother’s instincts. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown claimed the real reason why Janelle Brown split from Kody Brown was because of his icy relationship with their kids.

In response to a fan’s question on whether she thought the Plexus ambassador, 53, left the family patriarch, 54, due to the tension he had with their children, Gwendlyn, 21, provided her take on the matter in a YouTube video shared on Friday, March 31.

“Absolutely,” she said. “Because Janelle’s a loyal person and she’s, like, happy and beautiful and perfect in every way, but her kids were going through it with my dad. Seeing them have a hard relationship with my father was probably, like, a breaking point for where she was like, ‘This is just too much, and I don’t want to deal with him anymore if he’s gonna be like this with my kids.’”

Kody and Janelle share Madison, Logan, Gabe, Garrison, Hunter and Savanah. TLC fans can recall the feud between Kody, Gabe, 21, and Garrison, 24, which unfolded during season 16 primarily due to Kody’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

In December 2022, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle and Kody had called it quits on their relationship after nearly 20 years together because she ultimately “outgrew him.”

“Janelle is a strong, independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch at the time.

Later that month, Kody confirmed that he had “separated” from Janelle during part one of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all.

In her recent YouTube video, Gwendlyn added that her mother, Christine Brown, had a similar reason for leaving the businessman.

“And that’s how it was with my mom, and that’s probably how it is with Janelle,” Gwendlyn concluded in her clip.

The Cooking With Just Christine star, 50, announced her and Kody’s split in November 2021, but their dramatic separation didn’t play out until season 17 of Sister Wives, which premiered in September 2022.



Christine shares children Gwendlyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Aspyn, Ysabel and Truely with Kody.

The mother of six echoed her daughter’s statement in August 2022 when she explained that the “wake-up call” was when Kody wouldn’t travel to the hospital for their daughter Ysabel’s scoliosis surgery amid the 2020 pandemic.

“I was there with Ysabel the whole time in New Jersey for the surgery. And I remember them pointing out, like, ‘Are you here alone? Where’s your husband?’” Christine told People at the time. “I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s not here.’ And they’re like, ‘Whoa, isn’t that hard?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s hard for her.’ It’s hard for Ysabel, but it’s not hard for me. It was a good wake-up call. In the end I would’ve preferred to have him there, of course, because it’s what Ysabel needed. But I didn’t need him anymore.”