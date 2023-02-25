Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown says it “hurts so much to see” dad Kody Brown “be a good father” to wife Robyn Brown’s kids.

Gwendlyn, 21, had an emotional reaction to the moment the polygamous patriarch lovingly welcomed his youngest children, Ariella and Solomon, whom he shares with Robyn, 44, home from their first day of school.

“It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn’t really get that much,” Gwen said during a Friday, February 24, YouTube video while fighting back tears. “I’m so happy they have a good father or from what it looks like to be a good father and an active father.”

The college student went on to say that the sweet interaction between the father of 18 and his youngest children is something she “didn’t get.”

“I don’t remember coming home from kindergarten or anything and seeing my dad being happy that I ate all my lunch, or that I made a friend at school, [it] was always my mom,” Gwen continued.

While Gwen said she “was so happy” to have her mom, she couldn’t help but notice “it was never” Kody, 54. “It sucks that he was not there so much, but I’m happy for them.”

Gwendlyn — whom Kody shares with ex-wife Christine Brown — hasn’t held back from spilling the tea on her reality TV family. In a December 2022 video, the TLC star got candid and admitted she’s not a fan of her father’s fourth wife.

“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this,” she said while recapping season 17. “But I feel like that’s not very fair from me, ‘cause I really don’t like her as a person.”

The TV personality noted that “virtually none” of the Brown children watch the series. “Watching [Robyn] makes me like her less for sure,” Gwendlyn added.

Season 17 of the long-running series documented the end of Christine and Kody’s marriage, which the Cooking With Just Christine host, 50, announced in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement via her Instagram account that month. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

During a September 2022 episode, Christine hinted to the former businessman that his favoritism toward Robyn contributed to the ending of their marriage.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” she said at the time. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Meanwhile, Robyn later slammed her claims, saying, “This isn’t a new complaint that Kody favors me.”