Catching up on the family drama. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown slammed her dad, Kody Brown, for the way he treated his ex-wife Meri Brown leading up to their split.

In a recent YouTube video, Gwendlyn, 21, watched episode 9 of season 17 of her family’s hit reality series and reacted to the moment when her father, 54, admitted in a confessional that he didn’t “consider [himself] married to Meri.”

“The thing is, he’s just leading her on at this point,” the shocked college student said in her clip. After hearing Kody say he didn’t “believe he will ever be emotionally safe” with Meri, 52, Gwendlyn reacted by saying, “Then tell her!”

Later in her video, Gwendlyn added, “It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off about, like, how he and Meri basically have this done relationship because she doesn’t know that. They haven’t had a conversation about it, and I think that’s what’s so important with what my mom, [Christine Brown], did with him because she said, ‘We are done.’ She told him to his face that they’re over. And Kody hasn’t done anything. He’s just letting Meri believe in this, like, fantasy that he’s created that they can somehow work on their relationship, which is manipulative.”

TLC (2)

“It feels completely manipulative to me because he’s basically keeping this information from her and letting her be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it’s going to be fixed,” she concluded.

The end of the polygamous family’s patriarch and the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner was revealed during part 1 of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all in December 2022. However, the duo didn’t formally confirm their split until January 10 in a joint Instagram post.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

In Meri’s respective Instagram post, the TLC personality elaborated that there was still “so much more to be told about this story” and that she has “no animosity toward Kody.”

Aside from Meri, Christine, 50, and Janelle Brown also split from the polygamist. While season 17 focused on Christine’s departure from the plural family, fans watched the tension between Meri, Christine, Janelle, 53, Robyn Brown and Kody unravel. He remains in a marriage with only Robyn, 44.

Despite the difficult split she went through, Meri recently opened up to fans about how she’s managing the post-breakup life.

“Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life,” she captioned a February 9 Instagram post, adding that she is now “doing whatever the hell [she wants].”