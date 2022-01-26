“Octomom” Nadya Suleman was spotted for the first time in nearly two years alongside her kids wearing a bizarre outfit.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the mom of 14 could be seen covered from head to toe in a hat, sunglasses, sweatshirt, baggy sweatpants and gloves. Six of her kids joined her for the outing in Laguna Niguel, their hometown in Orange County, California.

Previously, the 46-year-old opened up about her beloved hat and gloves. “As you can probably discern, I have a proclivity for sun protection,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “It is vital to care for and protect our skin, the largest bodily organ, particularly living in sunny (and windy) Southern California. The sun, as good as it may feel, is not good for us.”

She continued her lengthy post, “Cumulative sun exposure is the most significant controllable factor in skin aging. Nothing can reverse the hands of time, however, with consistent sun protection, we certainly can slow it down a bit! I wore sunscreen for decades before discovering this sun hat, which is simpler and fits into my hectic schedule of caring for a disabled son.”



Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya was made famous for giving birth to octuplets in January 2009. She conceived them, as well as her six older children, via in vitro fertilization.

On January 26, Noah, Jonah, Josiah, Makai, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jeremiah and Isaiah — celebrated their milestone 13th birthday. She also has children: Elijah, 20, Amerah, 19, Joshua, 17, Aiden, 16, and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 14. Nadya is a single parent raising all 14 children on her own, including her son Aidan, who is severely autistic.

Unfortunately, the fitness enthusiast and vegan is no stranger to backlash. In the same post, Nadya got ahead of her haters’ criticism.

“To all you condemnatory (obviously uneducated) critics, ALL my kids play sports in the sun, go to the beach, swim and do not ‘fear’ the sun whatsoever!” she fumed. “The ONLY reason I ever go out in the sun is so my kids can be kids and have fun! NOT ONE of my kids is embarrassed by me wearing my sun gear; on the contrary, they know how smart it is and are proud I look so incredibly youthful.” She added, “So if you ignorant haters choose to judge, ridicule and criticize me for taking care of my skin and educating my children on the importance of skincare and sun protection, I feel sorry for YOUR children, and for your poor damaged skin.”