Showered with love! Nadya Suleman, who first rose to fame as Octomom, was surprised with sweet gifts and cards from her children while celebrating Mother’s Day 2021.

The media personality, 45, beamed with delight in a new family photo with nine of her 14 kids, showing her surrounded by beautiful bouquets of flowers and a giant pink teddy bear. Some of the children even printed out cards with heartfelt messages in cursive and gushed over what they adore most about their mom for the special occasion.

Courtesy Nadya Suleman/Instagram

To pay it forward, Nadya shared a special shout-out to other women via her Instagram caption on May 9, acknowledging “all of the devoted, diligent, and loving mamas in this world!” She added, “You are valued and appreciated!”

Fans have enjoyed seeing Nadya’s children grow up years after she became a household name for undergoing IVF treatment and birthing a healthy set of octuplets in 2009: six boys and two girls. The California native became a mother of 14 upon their arrival, as she had already welcomed six kids previously.

Nadya — who goes by the name Natalie on social media — made history with her octuplets as she had the most surviving babies delivered at one time, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Since then, the fitness enthusiast has walked away from the limelight and focused on raising her children with strong values and a nutritious lifestyle. Nadya’s octuplets are now 12, having celebrated their pre-teen birthday in January.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

In her tribute, Nadya called them the “most kind, caring, and respectful kids” she has ever known, adding, “Your compassion for all living things and [the] value of humbly serving others is the definition of love.”

More recently, Nadya shared new photos captured during her workout at the gym with daughter Calyssa and talked about how people should never “underestimate the power of parental influence” especially when it comes to well-being.

“If we choose to lead an unhealthy lifestyle, our children will, more often than not, adopt the same lifestyle,” she explained on April 18. “I am a parent who never gives up on instilling positive change in my kids.”