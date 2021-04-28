Between welcoming her first child in her late 20s and becoming a mother of 14 just a few years later, “Octomom” Nadya Suleman changed a lot. And since she first stepped into the public eye while pregnant with eight children back in 2008, the star has transformed even more. Over the years, fans have watched her raise her brood of more than two dozen sons and daughters, but she’s also done her own share of growing up.

In July 2020, the famous parent celebrated her 45th birthday with all her kids. On Instagram, she revealed she spent the day “sleeping in, working out” and then fitting in quality time with the family. She even shared a photo of herself surrounded by some of her children, though she made note that not everyone was included in the photo. While Nadya became famous for having so many kids, she’s learned not to overshare everything — and she’s also made a point of respecting when one of her offspring don’t want to be included in her Instagram posts.

Eli, her oldest, has made the choice not to let his mom snap photos of him for her page, but he did let her share a little information about him in July 2020. Posting a shot of a dirt bike loaded up into the back of a pickup truck, she revealed the activity was one of his favorites. “Thanks, Eli (my oldest son who’s 19 and not in photo), for allowing me to share at least something about you and what you love to do!” she captioned the snap. “Maybe one day you will actually be in the picture.”

Her second-oldest, Amerah, isn’t quite as shy. In June 2020, she celebrated her daughter’s birthday with a sweet tribute and an Instagram album full of photos and videos.

“I loved you long before you were born, my first baby girl,” Nadya wrote. “I can’t believe 18 years have passed, as you will forever be the little angel I prayed for my entire life. Thank you for your strength when I felt like falling apart; thank you for your patience in this challenging chapter of our lives; thank you for your faith in our family; and thank you for your faith in me, knowing my perseverant pursuit for the life you, we all, deserve is imminent. Forgive me for fighting to hold on to you; I am not ready to let go. Despite you being an ‘adult,’ you will forever be my baby girl.”

As her kids continue to grow, check out how Nadya herself has changed in the gallery below.