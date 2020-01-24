Nadya Suleman’s Meals Look Delish! See What the ‘Ethical Vegan’ Eats for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Healthy living! Nadya Suleman (a.k.a. Octomom) is a self-described “ethical vegan” and she often shares photos of her delicious and nutritious meals on Instagram, whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The mother of 14 takes pride in eating clean and feeding her children the best foods possible, so she always puts in the extra effort to make sure they have plenty of fruits, vegetables and quality protein.

In a recent post, the star opened up about her fitness journey, explaining how it goes hand in hand with the way she keeps her body fueled. “Working out consistently has been a priority for decades, as this provides me the mental and physical strength, stamina, and endurance to be the best I can be, particularly as a mom,” Nadya, 44, wrote in the caption.

So, how exactly does she stay in such great shape? “For dinner, I eat raw vegetables such as organic kale, chard, collard greens, bell peppers, and red or golden beets (plus a cooked vegan dinner such as organic sprouted lentils or quinoa),” Nadya previously shared in April 2018. “A dessert during the week is usually an organic green apple with raw almond butter.”

The Fullerton native also revealed that she grew up as an ethical vegetarian, and used to be an animal rescuer with her mom. “I adore all living things; therefore, going vegan was not a challenging transition,” she added.

“Becoming raw has only enhanced my health, clarified and strengthened my mind, and helped heal my broken back (4 discs in my lumbar spine are herniated, with severe sacral damage, stabbing bilateral sciatica, and last but not least, peripheral neuropathy. Who would have thought carrying octuplets to nearly 8 months could cause any physical damage 😂).”

Nadya — who goes by the name Natalie Solomon/Suleman on Instagram — also said at the time that she and her kids do enjoy treat meals and cheat meals every so often. “In all honesty they are pig out meals 🐷 ONE day per week (family fun night … JJ calls it family food night lol),” she revealed, noting how it’s all about moderation.

