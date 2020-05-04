Getting ahead of the haters! Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. “Octomom,” took to Instagram to share a video of herself teaching her children. Knowing that the audio on the clip misrepresented what she had actually said about her son Aidan’s autism, she rectified the issue so haters couldn’t take aim.

“Aidan has severe autism, now what system is affected,” the 44-year-old asked her other children during a science lesson. “The nervous system,” they said of their 14-year-old brother’s condition.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“By the way to you critics, I said ‘has severe autism’ not ‘is severe autism,’” she clarified in her caption on Saturday, May 2. In the clip, Nadya showed fans what a day at the park is like for her family, highlighting how her son is often disconnected. “[I] later touched on how autism is a developmental disorder which impairs the ability to communicate and interact.”

The mom of 14 also explained how homeschooling her children amid the coronavirus pandemic has been extra hard on the teen. “Aidan’s special needs school was shut down in addition to my other children’s school over a month ago (as you fellow parents are aware). My daily mission (aside from distance learning at home), is to find a safe place outdoors for my kids to play ‘P.E,’ and for Aidan to roam around as we have no backyard,” she explained. “My life always has, and always will be, revolved around my kids.”

In the comments, fans praised the brunette beauty for being such a strong mother. “You continue to amaze and inspire me with your energy to actively parent the way you do!! Thanks for sharing!” one user wrote, while another added, “You’re doing a great service to your children.”

Octomom gained notoriety after she welcomed a set of octuplets via in vitro fertilization in 2009. At the time, she was already a single mother to six other children who were also conceived through IVF. Since then, she often defends her role as a single mom to her brood of 14.

In addition to sharing her story with fans, the mom often speaks out about Aidan’s diagnosis. “This is my adolescent infant Aidan. He is 14 years old, going on one in his head,” she captioned a video of him playing in a sandbox in August 2019. “Aidan is severely autistic and total care. He requires complete assistance in meeting all needs in activities of daily living. Aidan is non-verbal, requires feeding, changing (he is not potty trained), bathing and one to one supervision, as he had no safety awareness and would walk aimlessly into traffic.”

“This ‘job’ is my life (other than caring for 13 other children singlehandedly). My children are my LIFE,” she continued. Despite having her own health problems, she said she “will never give up on him.”