Making the best of it! Nadya Suleman, otherwise known as Octomom, got creative while celebrating her octuplets’ 12th birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The media personality shared some of the “silly candid videos” of her kids at the outdoor shindig on Monday, February 1. In her Instagram caption, Nadya, 45, joked about how her children were giving it their all while “hitting their Covid piñata” and some were even “a little dizzy after spinning 12 times.”

Nadya opted to get a virus-themed piñata that came with a face mask on and hung it up on a tree so the kids could swing away with their eyes covered.

The Fullerton, California, native famously welcomed her octuplets on January 26, 2009, and made a name for herself in the process. As of 2020, Nadya’s eight children are reportedly only the second full set of octuplets to be born alive in the United States.

Nadya was feeling especially sentimental while celebrating their 12th birthday in 2021, having called them the “most kind, caring, and respectful kids” she has ever known in a loving tribute on social media. “Your compassion for all living things and the value of humbly serving others is the definition of love,” she wrote.

“You make my heart full, and have blessed our lives abundantly,” the mom of 14 continued. “I am honored to be your mother. I love you Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai. I know grandma would be incredibly proud and is lovingly looking down upon you from above.”

MOVI Inc./MEGA

Prior to welcoming her octuplets, Nadya conceived six other children through IVF [In Vitro Fertilization]. The self-described ethical vegan recently expanded her brood with the arrival of their new furry family member, Boots, in October 2020. “We rescued this 8-week-old [kitten] from an abandoned litter,” she told fans.

Nadya only shares life updates from time to time on social media and previously explained her reasons for not posting as often as some fans would like.

“I wish I could sweetie but raising 14 kids single-handedly is a bit of a handful!” she replied to one commenter. “My severely special needs teenage son, [Aidan], is a full-time job alone! One day, maybe one of the kids can take over Instagram for me and will post far more! Thanks for following my family!”