“Octomom” Nadya Suleman revealed how she inspired her children with a rare message about her fitness transformation.

The media personality said the gym “has been my anchor for 30 years” while reflecting on her wellness journey alongside new selfies shared on her 46th birthday. “Working out consistently since I was a teen has kept me healthy, strong and SANE; particularly now as a mom of 14, which can be a bit stressful,” she wrote via her Instagram caption while showing off her progress and flexibility on Sunday, July 11.

Courtesy Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya opened up about her previous accomplishments when it comes to training, having run nearly a dozen half marathons in addition to a full marathon over the years.

However, the Fullerton, California native said “nothing compares to lifting weights” and the ways it has benefitted her both physically and mentally. “Weightlifting helps me constructively channel stress, strengthening both my mind and the muscles surrounding my lumbar spine (suffered a few ruptured discs as a repercussion of carrying octuplets),” Nadya, who also goes by Natalie Suleman on the platform, explained.

All 14 of her children were born through IVF treatments, most famously her octuplets in January 2009: Noah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Josiah, Isaiah, Makai, Nariyah and Maliyah. Prior to their arrival, Nadya had already welcomed six kids: Elijah, Amerah, Joshua, Aidan as well as her twins, Calyssa and Caleb. The older children are now teenagers while the octuplets turned 12 in January.

Instagram; Shutterstock

“Most importantly, my lifestyle has positively influenced my kids who also consistently workout and eat [nutritiously],” Nadya continued about her health-conscious decisions, adding that fitness is her therapy in a hashtag. “Today also happens to be my birthday, and the gym is my second favorite place to be … home with my kids will always be number one,” she concluded.

Although “Octomom” has stepped out of the spotlight after making headlines over a decade ago, she does keep her social media followers in the loop about her children’s upbringing in their Orange County townhouse. In May, Nadya shared a rare family photo while showing the many sweet gifts she received from her kids while celebrating Mother’s Day. Before that, she surprised fans with photos from her mother-daughter gym session with Calyssa.