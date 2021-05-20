Born two decades ago! Nadya Suleman, (a.k.a. Octomom), and her kids gathered for a birthday celebration in honor of her eldest son, Elijah, turning 20.

“Despite the battles we have fought and challenges we have faced over the years, you have grown into such a kind, caring, conscientious and humble young man,” the media personality, 45, wrote via Instagram alongside a video taken during the festivities. She also shared a photo showing off his big number balloons, nicely wrapped gifts, bouquets of roses and cards on Wednesday, May 19.

Nadya, who goes by the name Natalie Suleman on the social media platform, recalled welcoming her first son back in 2001.

“I believe our struggles have strengthened our bond as a family, whereas many others would have torn apart,” the California native continued in her caption. “I am so proud of the person you have become, in the midst of all our trials and tribulations. Never give up on yourself and the goals you set in your life; with your diligent work ethic, self-discipline and self-motivation, you can accomplish anything you set your mind on. I love you more than words can express.”

Little did Elijah know that he would end up having such a big, loving family. Nadya later welcomed five more children (Amerah, Joshua, Aidan and twins Calyssa and Caleb) before getting pregnant with the octuplets — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah and Makai — and giving birth to six boys and two girls in January 2009.

After making the Guinness World Records that year for having the most children delivered at a single birth to survive, Nadya has opted to lead a more private life, although she does share the latest news about her family on social media.

The mom of 14 often discusses her healthy lifestyle and being an ethical vegan as well as why she likes to lead by example when it comes to raising her kids.

“We parents couldn’t possibly conceptualize how impactful our choices and actions are on our children,” she captioned a snap at the gym on April 18. “I am a parent who never gives up on instilling positive change in my kids, for instance: My eldest son, Elijah, about to turn 20, was once a meat-eating, sugar-loving omnivore. After YEARS of creating positive change in my own life, he implemented positive change in his life. Elijah is now one of the healthiest people I know.”