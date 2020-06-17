Done with misconceptions. Nadya Suleman, widely recognized as Octomom, shut down criticism over having 14 kids after sharing some of her own childhood photos. The star set the record straight about her brood on Tuesday, June 16, when one of her followers asked why she “needed” to have that many children.

“No one ‘needs’ any children,” the proud parent fired back. “I never planned on having octuplets (8 born simultaneously), though I wanted a big family (not THIS big lol) … hopefully, one day you will watch/read my true story.” Nadya, 44, also politely thanked the social media user for keeping up with “[her] family.”

Courtesy Nadya Suleman/Instagram

The media personality (a.k.a. Natalie Solomon on Instagram) also assured fans she is the sole provider for her family, telling another person she “financially supports, nurtures, disciplines, educates, loves and protects ALL 14 of [her children].”

Back in 2009, the ethical vegan welcomed her octuplets Noah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Josiah, Isaiah, Makai, Nariyah and Maliyah to the world. At that point, she already had six kids via In Vitro Fertilization [IVF], making up her beautiful family.

Although she did take some time away from the spotlight, Nadya has started sharing updates consistently on her Instagram page. On June 15, the brunette beauty gave fans a glimpse inside their home while making some dinner.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“Nariyah and Maliyah are slowly taking over as head chefs since they love to cook!), and we only indulge in vegan processed ‘junk’ once per week, which I will share in another post,” the self-described animal lover dished. In addition to working out regularly, the star also makes sure she and her family members eat plenty of fruits, vegetables and quality protein so they can always feel their best.

Nadya and her kids have been staying healthy, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Maliyah, Nariyah, and mom’s failed attempt at yet another quarantine selfie,” she captioned a sweet photo of them spending time together on May 31.

Looking ahead, it appears she is ready to share even more details about her private life and fans can hardly wait to learn more about the fitness enthusiast.

With her birthday coming up in July, they will have plenty to celebrate very soon!