The happiest place on Earth! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman shared rare new photos with her eldest daughter, Amerah, while ringing in her 19th birthday.

“Hope you enjoyed your TWO birthday ‘surprises‘ this year! First, a fun, nostalgic day at Disneyland, then a beach birthday BBQ (will share another day),” the media personality, 45, captioned a montage of photos and videos captured at the amusement park located in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, June 30.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“Side note to the critics: our birthdays are super close together, so the caring little kids surprised us both with delicious vegan meals when we got home from Disneyland!” she added. Nadya was born on July 11, 1975.

In a few of the snaps, Nadya and Amerah smiled for the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit fountain at night. The other images showed the duo riding the Incredicoaster and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure.

The Fullerton native told her followers that she was “sharing more pics than usual to lightheartedly show the discrepancies” in their personalities. Nadya confessed that her daughter is the “gregarious, outgoing extrovert,” while she identifies as being more “socially awkward, painfully shy and [an] introvert.”

“In all honesty, I would rather be at the dentist than Disneyland,” Nadya quipped in her caption, sweetly adding, “But for you, Amerah, there is nothing I wouldn’t do! I love you more than words could ever express! Hope you had a fantastic fun-filled week to celebrate your special day!!”

Ramey/MEGA; Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Last year, Nadya surprised Amerah with a low-key birthday party at home to mark her turning 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Despite you being an ‘adult,’ you will forever be my baby girl,” the mom of 14 gushed at the time.

Prior to the arrival of her octuplets, Nadya was already a proud parent of six kids — Elijah, Amerah, Joshua and Aidan, as well as twins Alyssa and Caleb. In January 2009, she made headlines for successfully welcoming eight babies in a single delivery: Noah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Josiah, Isaiah, Makai, Nariyah and Maliyah.

While she has remained largely out of the spotlight, Nadya continues to share milestone moments with fans on social media. In January, her octuplets turned 12 years old and she posted snaps from their adorable pajama party. As for where Nadya is residing these days, the New York Times previously reported in 2018 that she has been living with her brood in an Orange County townhouse.