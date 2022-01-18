Nadya Suleman, best known as Octomom, shared a rare video of her daughter Nariyah performing a self-written song to start off the new year.

“Nariyah is a natural and passionate songwriter, and has written nearly 20 songs independently,” gushed the mother of 14 alongside a clip she shared via Instagram on Monday, January 17. “This song is called ‘Pouring Down’, which she describes as cognitively reframing a negative or challenging situation, experience, event or emotion into a positive perspective. Hope this makes you smile.”

Fans were impressed by Nariyah’s vocal prowess and showed love to Nadya’s latest post on social media. “Her voice is beautiful,” one person replied in the comments section. “Very talented,” another echoed. “This is so good, she has a beautiful voice, and the words are so meaningful,” a third agreed.

Nadya, 46, who also goes by Natalie Suleman, recently shared a video featuring all her children celebrating New Year’s as they did the midnight countdown in unison. “We hope and pray you all have a safe, healthy, and prosperous 2022!!!” she gushed.

The well-known media personality rose to fame back in 2009 after undergoing IVF treatment and welcoming a healthy set of octuplets, who are about to become teenagers. Prior to her octuplets, she had already become a proud mom to six kids, making up her big family today.

Last January, Nadya took to Instagram with a birthday tribute in honor of her octuplets, praising the strong and empowered individuals they are becoming.

“Happy 12th birthday to eight of the most kind, caring, and respectful kids I have ever known,” the Los Angeles resident wrote at the time. “Your compassion for all living things and value of humbly serving others is the definition of love. You make my heart full and have blessed our lives abundantly. I am honored to be your mother. I love you Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah and Makai.”

Nadya’s children returned the love when Mother’s Day came around in 2021, surprising their mom with cards, gifts and flowers for the special occasion.

Much to the joy of fans, the public figure has started to reemerge on social media more in the last few years and she’s opened up about her life as a parent with a busy schedule.

In June, Nadya dished on her fitness journey, revealing the gym “has been my anchor for 30 years” alongside new selfies shared on her 46th birthday. “Working out consistently since I was a teen has kept me healthy, strong and SANE; particularly now as a mom of 14, which can be a bit stressful,” she shared.

Nadya also noted that her healthy lifestyle “has positively influenced my kids who also consistently workout and eat [nutritiously],” adding, “The gym is my second favorite place to be … home with my kids will always be No. 1.”