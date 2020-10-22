Meow and furever! Nadya Suleman (a.k.a. Octomom) introduced the newest member of her “big, loving” family — a precious kitten named Boots!

The star, 45, who refers to herself as Natalie Solomon on Instagram, shared the backstory about how Boots came into their lives in a new message. “We rescued this 8-week-old baby from an abandoned litter. Unbeknownst to us, she was sick, most likely contracting calicivirus from her carrier mom cat,” Nadya began.

Courtesy Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“Boots exhibited lethargy, cold symptoms, was withdrawn, hiding, hunched over in the corners of a closet. Boots refused to drink or eat and I presumed dehydrated,” the mom of 14 revealed, noting she rushed the kitten to urgent care to find out what was going on.

“They confirmed dehydration and administered subcutaneous fluid. She also had a fever and the veterinarian discovered ulcers inside her mouth,” Nadya continued.

The ethical vegan said the vet prescribed medications to Boots and by sticking to the plan they gave her, she later found out all of their hard work was paying off.

“Many kittens do not recover from this virulent virus (calicivirus is species-specific so humans cannot be infected). The kids and I absolutely adore our new little baby, and will keep fighting for her health and recovery,” the Fullerton, California, native concluded. “I only pray she stays strong and continues to progress!”

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

The media personality first rose to fame when she welcomed her octuplets in 2009, following the birth of her six other children. In recent weeks, Nadya and her kids have been keeping a low profile amid the coronavirus pandemic, so it will be a treat for the brood to have a furry new family member around.

Last month, Nadya shared a photo of her daughters having a blast while playing a game at home. When one social media user asked if she could post more, the doting mom explained why she doesn’t always update her account.

“I wish I could sweetie, but raising 14 kids single-handedly is a bit of a handful!” Nadya replied to the commenter. “My severely special needs teenage son, [Aidan], is a full-time job alone! One day, maybe one of the kids can take over Instagram for me, and will post far more! Thanks for following my family!”